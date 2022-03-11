Without Justice, Fair Play, Nigeria Won’t Be Stable – Obasanjo

Nigerians are yet to build a nation, according to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On Wednesday, Obasanjo was the distinguished guest of honor at the prize/award presentation to winners of the Vision Africa Radio, Umuahia, in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Education, prize/award presentation to winners of the 2021 schools’ debate.

“Nation building is one of the things I believe we need in this country,” he said. We haven’t built a nation. We have a country, but we need to weave and integrate into a nation.

“We will not get that unless we have justice, fairness, equality and everybody having a stake in that project called Nigeria.

“If that is the situation that we need at the national and continental levels, it means you have to have it at other levels down to the family level.

“Any family where there is no justice, fair play and equity will not be stable. This applies to any country, community and state.

“If Nigeria needs these attributes, then any state in Nigeria needs them as much as Nigeria.”

The country, he said, must strive to enthrone justice, equity and fair play in order to build a strong, united nation.