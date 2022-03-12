Woman Cries Out After Husband Insists She Bears Her Father’s Name After Marriage

A married woman has cried out on social media after her husband insisted that she bears her maiden name after marriage.

Sharing her story via Facebook group, realLifetales, she said,

“Please read this carefully especially those yet to get married. I want to share my experience with you.

“I got married to my husband four months ago. Before we got married, he was saying I will not bear his surname after marriage. I thought it was a joke.

“After we did our wedding, I started making efforts to change my surname to his own and it caused a serious problem. He said he doesn’t want it and I should keep on bearing my maiden name.

“I was like, oga if your mind is not in this marriage say it and stop causing unnecessary wahala. How can a married woman still answer her father’s surname?

“I told him it’s either he allows me answer his surname or we divorce. That was when he started crying and telling me how his father swore an oath in exchange for money that all his children to come will die untimely so that generational wealth can continue.

“I am so scared right now and I don’t know what to do anymore. Please help a sister.”