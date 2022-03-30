Woman, Husband And Children Declared Missing After Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train

Following the brutal attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, a Nigerian woman identified as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and children have been declared missing.

Twitter user @Muazzamz who made this known on Twitter wrote;

”Maryam Bobbo, her husband & children still missing from what happened last night during the train attack may Allah SWT bring them back alive & healthy”

Recall that on Monday night, gunmen suspected of being terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train between Katari and Rigina axis, killing hundreds of passengers.

It was gathered that during the attack, many passengers were said to have been initially kidnapped, including Zamfara State former deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Liman.

Others were shot dead and an unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury as a result of gunshots.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that eight people were murdered in the terrorist attack.

He disclosed that some of the passengers were still missing.