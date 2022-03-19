Women need to start thanking men for their sperm because it is what makes most of them beautiful without makeup – Bus Counselor

A female bus counselor has been spotted in a viral video dishing out advice to women during a trip.

The marriage counselor was heard telling women during the trip that they need to thank men after every intimate session because most women look beautiful without makeup because of the sperm they receive from men.

The Ghanaian woman further claimed that sperms contain vitamin C which gives women a natural glow after each intimate session.

She also claimed that virgins always look like dummies and act silly because they haven’t tasted the forbidden fruit yet.

The lady who revealed she is a mother of 7 healthy kids who likes it any time her husband is “cumming”, urged men to keep giving it to the ladies anytime they want it.