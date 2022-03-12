You Must Imbibe Knowledge To Succeed – Fayemi Advise Youths

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has advised young people that to succeed they must be willing to imbibe knowledge without which they cannot have a functional future.

He added that young people need to develop selfless leadership through volunteerism and community engagement.

Fayemi spoke at a symposium to mark Hamzat Lawal’s 35th birthday in Abuja on Saturday.

“For one to succeed, one needs to imbibe certain virtues in life. One of the most important things which the younger generation often takes for granted but which will determine how far an individual can go in life is the set of values that define your life,” he said.

“You must value knowledge without which you cannot develop the right intellect, experience and skill set that would help to prepare you for a functional future.”