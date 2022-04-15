15-year-old Rape Victim Diagnosed With Gonorrhoea In Abuja

A 15-year-old girl who was sexually molested during a robbery early last month in Kubwa, a satellite town of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been diagnosed with gonorrhea.

The minor was raped after armed robbers attacked her parents’ home and tied up other family members.

Daily Trust reported that a health worker at the Kubwa General Hospital, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the development.

She is said to be suffering from an unusual v*ginal discharge, pain in her lower abdomen and pain when urinating since the incident.

The health worker added;



“The victim hasn’t been responding to treatment and her family has spent a lot of money. I learnt that she would soon be referred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.”