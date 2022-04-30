2022 UTME: Candidates Can Now Print Notification Slips, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their 2022 UTME notification slips from Saturday.

JAMB’s Director of Information and Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro, made the announcement via a statement released to JAMBULLETIN ahead of this year’s exercise.

According to the statement, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who registered for the examination scheduled to hold from May 6 to 14.

Okoro stressed that the printing of examination notification slip was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.