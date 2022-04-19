2023: Akeredolu Backs Wife’s Senatorial Ambition

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu says his wife, Betty Anyawu, has the required competence and antecedent to become a senator.

The governor stated this while endorsing her aspiration to contest the Imo East Senatorial election in 2023.

Akeredolu, in a statement he signed, said he believed in the mission of the first lady to emancipate women from the shackles of all forms of oppression.

He described his wife as a fiercely independent personality who is never afraid to express her feelings on any issue, saying “I have witnessed her triumphs over adversities at close quarters.”

In the statement, titled ‘Public Service: The Greatest Privilege’, Governor Akeredolu said “Betty, let me choose this great day in our lives, our 41st wedding anniversary, to notch up in print my support for your popular and known quest to serve your people in the Senate.

“The evolution of modern societies bears indelible evidence of significant inputs of few people. This trajectory records definitive impacts of those who dare to think and act differently.

“The consequence of this defiance finds expression in a radical departure from the old order, leading to transformation. It yields quality accretions which impact positively on the people in any given space.”