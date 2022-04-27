2023: Amosun To Declare Next Week

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has stated that he would declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) next Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central in the Senate, disclosed this in a notification letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and read during Wednesday plenary.

The lawmaker stated that he had the requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships to lead the country.

Amosun said, “It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.”