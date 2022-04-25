2023: Dropping Zoning May Spell Doom For PDP, Anyim Warns

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, the former Senate President and a presidential contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the party against ignoring zoning when selecting its presidential candidate, claiming that doing so will weaken the party.

He claimed that his concern about zoning sprang from the necessity to protect the party from violating its charter.

“This is a constitutional matter. Some people may get away with it but in the meantime, it will weaken our party. This makes it a concern to some of us,” he said.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, spoke on the Political Roundtable on Mainland FM in Lagos.

The former Senate President said for equity and fairness, the position must be ceded to the South and South East in particular.

He said, “I have no personal concern about zoning but I have corporate concern about zoning because it is a constitutional matter within the PDP. So when an organisation is not in a position to follow the constitution, the worry I have is that some people may get away with it in the interim but in the long term, it will weaken that organisation which will no longer have the power to criticise its members.

“So the fact that it is a constitutional matter in PDP, it makes it much more concerning to some of us if it is not followed.”