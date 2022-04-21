2023 Elections: Brace Up For Challenges Ahead, CJN Tells Judges

Justice Tanko Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), warned newly constituted judges of the Federal High Court and the FCT High Court on Wednesday to prepare for challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He spoke at the Supreme Court complex’s swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed judges.

“There’s nothing we haven’t seen or heard before, but be ready to see and hear more, especially as election season approaches in 2023.”

Despite the fact that judges are not known to have magical abilities to perform miracles, he claims that the culture in which they function may expect the impossible from them.

“We’re all humans, no doubt, but you must display the humanism in you by doing those extraordinary things that people would say you cannot do,” he told the judges.

He asked them to shun unmerited wealth, vain glory, dishonest disposition and ostentatious lifestyle borne out of corrupt acquaintances.

“You can only run, but certainly won’t have the capacity to hide from the long arm of our disciplinary apparatus.”