2023: Fintiri Backs Proposed Consensus Presidential Candidate Option For PDP

Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed his support for the proposal of a consensus presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri spoke on Monday after a visit by presidential hopefuls — former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, as well as Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal, governors of Bauchi and Sokoto, respectively.

He expressed that the presidential hopefuls need to present a united front to show that they are indeed interested in achieving victory for the PDP.

“We the PDP are united in our focus to rescue Nigeria. My colleagues and our leader, the former senate president, have come to confer and have a heart-deep discussion on the way forward for this country and the PDP so that we can take power in 2023,” he said.

“They are leaders that I respect. They are leaders that also respect our leader, the Wazirin Adamawa, and they have visited him and had their discussion with him. They are looking at the option of having this consensus. Like they have said, they cannot unite this country if they cannot also unite themselves as aspirants.

“I think they deserve our support and deserve the support of Nigerians and I think they are capable and able to rescue this country.”