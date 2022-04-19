2023: Give Wike Your Presidential Ticket, Ikpeazu Tells PDP

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State, has urged to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to consider Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, for his presidential bid.

Governor Ikpeazu praised Rivers Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the greatest candidate the PDP can support in 2023.

He said this at a meeting between Wike and the party’s National Working Committee on Tuesday.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Campaign Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Malign Osinbajo

Competence and acceptability, according to Governor Ikpeazu, are the two major conditions for the PDP to seize power from the current APC in 2023.

Governor Wike, he believes, has met those standards and has shown commitment to the party, so he should be permitted to fly the party’s flag.

Governor Wike, who was also accompanied by the former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwambo, asked the party not to be sentimental in their candidate selection process.