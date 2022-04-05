2023: God Told Me Atiku’ll Be Next President – Melaye

A former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has said that God told him former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will emerge Nigeria’s next president come 2023.

Melaye said this on Monday at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP national secretariat in Abuja, during the return of the completed copy of the nomination and expression of interest forms of Atiku.

The 48-year-old politician, who was in the company of the leader of the technical committee, Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Raymond Dokpesi, told journalists that; “We are here to submit to you the form of a Nigerian with multiple competencies, indoctrinated with the art of civil administration and the rudiments of politics, the only unifier.

“Atiku was the first to pick his form and the first to submit his form. God has told me that Atiku will be the president of Nigeria.”

On his part, Dokpesi boasted that the party’s zoning arrangement would favour Atiku.

Dokpesi said; “By the special grace of God when we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

“I am not aware of any internal problems in the PDP. No crisis whatsoever. PDP is one big family we shall all be together as brothers and sisters.

“Definitely, we have nothing against whatever the party will decide, but the zoning will not be against us.”