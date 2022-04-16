2023: Gombe Govt Gives Political Appointees 30-day Resignation Notice

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered political appointees and other public servants seeking elective offices in the forthcoming parties’ primaries ahead of the 2023 elections to tender their resignation letters.

According to a press statement signed, on Friday, by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibrahim Njodi, the officials are expected to comply within the specified 30 days timeframe.

Njodi, in the statement, cited the Electoral Act 2022 recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, which provides that political appointees aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political parties’ primaries.

The statement partly read, “I am pleased to remind you that Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has assented to the Electoral Act 2022 recently.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election. Specifically, it is stated that all political appointees and other public servants aspiring to contest political offices are expected to resign their appointments 30 days before parties’ primaries of the positions they wish to contest.”