2023: I Will Quit Politics If Jonathan Joins APC To Contest For Presidency – Vatsa

Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, a senior member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has threatened to leave politics if former President Goodluck Jonathan joins the party to run for president in 2023.

The former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism made the remark while speaking with Channels Television on Thursday in response to reports that Jonathan is planning to run for president under the ruling party’s banner.

“I pray it is a mere rumor or fake news; but if former President Goodluck Jonathan accepts to contest the forthcoming election and under APC, then I will agree with a former governor, who once said there is no morality in politics. I will not only leave the party, but I will also quit politics and go back to the farm,” he said.

He said he is aware that the ruling party is desperate not to allow the power to return back to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

For him, “after our seven years of a disappointing performance in all aspects, the option of Jonathan should not be on our table”.

“We told Nigerians in 2015, that Jonathan was a devil, corrupt, and incompetent to address insecurity in the country, Jonathan is from a minority tribe and all manner of propaganda. Seven years after he is now an angel,” Vatsa said.

The former Publicity Secretary of the party in Niger State pointed out that the APC lied to Nigerians in 2015 in a desperate move to get the power by all means.

Such moves, he said, included the threat of violence which has now divided the country along ethnic and religious lines, adding that “this country has never been so divided as it is today”.