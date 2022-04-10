‘2023: Igbos In 19 Northern States Endorse Ngige For President’

A meeting of Ndieze Igbo in Diaspora and Igbo Delegate Assembly (IDA) comprising Igbos living in the 19 states of Northern Nigeria reached an unanimous resolution to support Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment for the 2023 presidential race, his spokesperson has said.

This meeting reportedly held in Abuja on Saturday.

“They said Ngige should henceforth stop his consultations and join the race for the country’s topmost political office,” spokesperson Nwachukwu Ngige said in a statement Saturday night.

“The President-General of IDA, Chief Chi Nwogu who announced the resolution, said Ngige by his antecedents had proved his mettle in leadership and if Nigerians decide to seek for an Igboman to lead the country, he should be the one.”

Mr Nwogu reportedly said Igbos were tired of playing a second fiddle in Nigerian politics and wished to produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Nwogu was further quoted to have said, “We want to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023. We don’t want Vice President. Please Ngige, you have done enough consultations. Don’t consult again. Join the presidential race.

“We know your antecedents the periods you served as governor of Anambra State and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You have been in the labour room in the past seven years as the Minister of Labour and Employment, attending to all the labour disputes brought to your table. Please, join the presidential race. We will support you. We will follow you to Aso Rock.”

Speaking in a similar vein, according to Mr Ngige’s spokesperson, the Eze-Ndigbo Bauchi, Jude Umezika, described the minister as a unifier and bridge-builder who would unify Nigeria and safeguard the lives and property of the Igbos and other Nigerians wherever they live in the country.