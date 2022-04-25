2023: I’ve Capacity To Rescue Nigeria From Challenges – Saraki

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President, has identified himself as a guy with the intellectual capacity and audacity to lead Nigeria out of its current difficulties if elected.

Saraki, a presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the statement during a visit to Akure to solicit support from the party’s delegates.

He predicted that the 2023 elections would be a watershed moment for the country, stating that Nigeria needed a president who understood the economy and was willing to make sacrifices to help the country overcome its current issues.

Saraki stated that Nigeria needs a president with enough energy to run the country for 24 hours or longer if the situation demanded it.

According to him, his political career and antecedents have shown that he has capacity to be president of the country.

He recalled that he was able to transform Kwara positively when he was the governor of the state.

Saraki promised that he would replicate his achievements when he was a Senate President if voted as a president of the country.