2023: Leadership Shouldn’t Be A Cabal, Says Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that leadership shouldn’t be about secret alliances that make people disconnected from the government.

He stated this when he met with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state to discuss with them about his presidential ambition.

Wike had, on March 27, announced his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

“If you’re running in an election, power isn’t given for free; it is taken. I have come out and I’m going to take this power from APC back to PDP by the grace of God,” he had said.

Speaking at the meeting in Edo on Thursday, he said there is a need to change the narrative on “the disconnect’’ between government and party members.

“Leadership should not be a cabal thing,’’ NAN quoted him as saying.

Wike added that he has what it takes to win the presidency if given the party’s ticket.

“We must have a candidate who listens to the grassroots. I have the capacity to face the All Progressives Congress in 2023,” he said.

“Give me the ticket and have your confidence that we will take over power in May 2023. Don’t allow anybody to disabuse your mind from voting for Wike. We cannot continue to give excuses on why we are losing elections.”