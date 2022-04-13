2023: Minister Joins Abia Gubernatorial Race

Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, has announced that he will run for governor of Abia State in the upcoming general election in 2023.

The Minister made the announcement while entertaining relatives at his country house in Onuaku Uturu, in the state’s Isiukwato Local Government Area.

Ogah claimed that his kinsmen from the area’s 42 villages gathered in his house and urged him to flee.

Pastor Eugene Chuwa, a close supporter of the minister, has stated his intention to run for the State Assembly seat of Isuikwuato on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The inauguration of the executives’ members of Abia Rejoice, a Campaign group, was a highlight of the event.