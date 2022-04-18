2023: Nigerians Now See PDP As Their Only Hope, Says Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has stated that Nigerians now see the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as their only hope.

He stated this while speaking during a programme on Channels Television, on Sunday.

The former governor said the ongoing arrangements by the party with regards to the 2023 general election are for the interest of the country.

He said the consultations by PDP stakeholders across the country will further promote the image of the party.

“In PDP, whatever we do is purely for Nigeria’s interest, not for us. People see the PDP as the only hope in Nigeria today,” Lamido said.

“We look at what do we come up with and Nigerians will be comfortable with it and will give them the environment that will restore mutual love and trust for each other.

“To me, before you do anything else, we need to restore the trust among ourselves.

“Apparently, in Nigeria today, we don’t trust each other. We don’t believe in each other anymore. Our common bond is not there anymore. Our common bond is humanity.”