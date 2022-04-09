2023 Polls: Throwing Presidential Ticket Open Is Unjust – PDP Southern Governors

Before the 2023 general elections, governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform have urged that the party’s presidential ticket be zoned to the area.

They rejected the PDP Zoning Committee’s ostensible proposal that the seat be made accessible to all candidates.

Any move by the party’s leadership to throw the presidential ticket open would be regarded unjust and must be revoked, according to the governors who convened an emergency meeting to discuss the topic.

At the end of the meeting at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, informed reporters of the governors’ positions.

According to the governors, the PDP has a zoning arrangement that is recognised by the party’s constitution and that must be respected by the leadership of the party.