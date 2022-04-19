2023 Presidency: Campaign Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Malign Osinbajo

The Osinbajo for President Media Council has voiced concerns over an alleged attempt to smear the character of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is running for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in the upcoming general elections.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday that the alleged plot had been connected to a group of smear campaigners in the United States led by a Nigerian.

It also named the group’s head as a former Student Union President at the University of Lagos who is now a lecturer at the University of Ohio in the United States.

According to the council, the group intends to utilize phony recordings of anonymous people to depict Osinbajo, a Christian, as a religious zealot who discriminated against employees of other faiths while serving as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State.

It stated that no such incident occurred and that the video was a deliberate and evil attempt to smear the Vice President’s character in light of his presidential ambitions.

Professor Osinbajo, on the other hand, has always proved himself to be a tolerant Nigerian who believes in interfaith harmony and Freedom of Worship, as entrenched in the Constitution, according to the council.