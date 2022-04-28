2023 Presidency: I Deserve The Right Of First Refusal – Atiku To PDP NWC

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said he deserved the right of first refusal for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket ahead of the party’s national convention on the 28th and 29th of May 2022.

Atiku said he has 11 million votes in his pocket to help the party return to power in 2023 during a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday in Abuja.

“I deserve the right of first refusal,” said the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, who praised the party’s leadership for allowing others to run.