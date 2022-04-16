2023 Presidency: I’ll Make My Position Public On Tuesday, Says Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has stated that he would unveil his journey to the presidency on Tuesday.

Ngige stated that he had consulted with both mortal and immortal people and would disclose his position on the 2023 presidency after the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Ngige gave the hint at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu while responding to a request from a pressure group under the aegis of the South East Progressive Forum who stormed the airport and asked the minister to contest the presidency in 2023.

“This is an ambush. It’s an Easter ambush and anything done in Easter is spiritual. So I thank you people for meeting us here and saying what is in your mind. Make no mistake about it. It is us in the southern part of Nigeria that the presidency is due for. It’s also true, a truism that of all the zone in the Southern Nigeria that is only the South East zone that has not tasted the presidency.

“So, that gives much weight to the demand you are making now. Yes, in PDP, they are considering whether it will be North or South. No, in our own, as gentlemen we have already agreed in South.”

The former governor of Anambra State explained that he waited till after spiritual season of lent to enable him consult God in order not to make mistakes before declaring his intention about the presidency.