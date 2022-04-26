2023 Presidency: I’m Experienced, Amaechi Woos Ogun APC Members

Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he is experienced in governance and forthright to be the next president of the country.

Amaechi stated that he would rule the country with his wealth of experience when elected as president.

The minister spoke on Monday at the presidential lodge in Abeokuta while addressing APC leaders and members in the state led by the state Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He said “Let me thank you for the opportunity you gave me to address you, I know that there is a candidate from this state, our vice president, the man of honour, he is a good candidate but, I think that if you look well, my experience matters. He, the Vice President, has said that I am a forthright man with his mouth and if you approach me you will know I am forthright.”

The Minister noted that his administration would also favour women by appointing them to positions in the country.