2023 Presidency: I’m Not Coming To Learn On The Job, Says Anyim

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, has stated that due to his experience in politics, he isn’t going to learn on the job if elected President.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday night in Abuja was in continuation of Anyim’s interface with critical stakeholders in the party regarding his presidential bid.

Anyim, who was also Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated this while meeting with former ministers who had served under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking to the group under the auspices of Forum of Former PDP Ministers, Anyim stated that he has the singular advantage of not coming to learn on the job when he is elected President in 2023.

In a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday, the former Senate President was quoted saying, “There is one thing that I have which many do not have. I have lived in Abuja for 33 years. And I have spent all my life working around the presidency. When I worked as a civil servant, it was in two parastatals in the presidency.

“As President of the Senate, I worked along with the President of the country. When I worked as SGF, that was the engine room of the presidency where all of you served, providing the fire.”