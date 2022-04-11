2023 Presidency: Mess In States Will Blow Up PDP – Bode George

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has cautioned the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to listen to the concerns of stakeholders and resolve the crisis in Lagos, Kano and many other state chapters of the party.

The PDP chieftain stated this in an interview with newsmen at the weekend.

He said the crises rocking some state chapters of the party were capable of derailing the party’s chances of reclaiming power in 2023, stressing that the mess would blow up the party.

He cautioned that big states like Lagos and Kano among others with their voting strength should not be allowed to remain in crises.

George insisted that the recent congress conducted by the committee chaired by Governor Douye Diri was allegedly flawed, adding that the process must be reversed for peace to reign.