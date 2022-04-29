2023 Presidency: No Decision Yet On Zoning, Says Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the party has not decided on the zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks while answering questions from State House media after presenting Abiodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti APC governorship candidate, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Adamu claimed he couldn’t decide which section of the country will produce the ruling party’s nominee.

While reacting to a question that sought a categorical statement on the zone to produce the presidential candidate, Adamu said, “I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be.”