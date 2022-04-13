2023 Presidency: We Wish You Good Luck, APC Senators Tell Osinbajo

Senate President Ahmd Lawan has stated that he and his colleagues wish Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “good luck” in his endeavour to become Nigeria’s next president.

Osinbajo had, on Monday, announced his interest in contesting the presidency in the 2023 general election.

On Tuesday evening, the vice-president hosted iftar for the senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims use to break their fast during during the Ramadan period.

Speaking with state house correspondents after the iftar at the vice-president’s official residence at the presidential villa, Lawan said Osinbajo sought the lawmakers’ support on his presidential bid.

Also Read: 2023: Why Nigeria Needs Leaders Who Understand Economics –Utomi

The senate president, however, wasn’t specific on if the lawmakers would endorse Osinbajo for the presidency.

“We had iftar with his excellency, the vice-president, and thereafter, we had brief interaction on our government and of course, on the vice-president’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

“Naturally, the vice-president told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did, and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time. We wish the vice-president good luck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the senate APC caucus and, indeed, the national assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the centre, and majority of the states by the grace of God will be APC.”