2023: Sanwo-Olu Woos APC Lawmakers For Tinubu, Lists Ex-Gov’s Qualities

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has outlined why key stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, notably MPs, must support APC National Leader Bola Tinubu’s bid to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tinubu’s antecedents, he added, as well as his capacity to turn visions and ideas into reality, made him the greatest choice to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement on Wednesday while speaking to a group of Speakers of Houses of Assembly at a seminar hosted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja. “The Legislature, Changing Times, and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey” is the theme of the event.

Sanwo-Olu: ‘Asiwaju our only hope for true transformational leadership,’ said his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement captioned, ‘Sanwo-Olu: ‘Asiwaju our only hope for true transformational leadership.’

Fifteen serving House of Assembly Speakers from APC-governed states attended the consultative conference, which also included serving Deputy Speakers, state lawmakers, and all past members of the Conference of Speakers.

Sanwo-Olu informed the lawmakers that Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, is the only tested candidate with the talent and competence required for Nigeria’s change.

Given the persistence with which the previous Lagos Governor put his vision and ideas that changed the sub-national city into a flourishing economy, he believed Tinubu’s leadership capacity had been properly shown.

He said the forum was held as part of wide consultations embarked on by the APC leader in his bid to win the support of the party members across various backgrounds and camps.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It is not by chance that you all are gathered here today. It is because we agree totally that you all are important stakeholders that need to be engaged and identified with separately from others.

“You are the real foot soldiers who can go back to the hallowed chambers and pass the message to all members of your respective Houses of Assembly and your former colleagues in the legislature across States.

“Tell them that the man, Asiwaju Tinubu, whom we all look forward to, has reached out and identified with them as important stakeholders in the journey to next political dispensation. We need a fresh breath of leadership at this critical moment in our country.

“Asiwaju is qualified and competent to provide leadership we desire to see. He has the spirit, capacity, tenacity, and experience to do that for us. As stakeholders, legislators, both current and former, are the critical component that can make this happen for us.”