2023: Shehu Sani Warns Jonathan Against Joining Presidential Race

Ahead of the 2023 presidential race, Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has warned former President, Goodluck Jonathan to avoid joining the race.

Jonathan has been rumoured to be considering joining the ruling All Progressives Congress to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Recall that last Friday in Abuja, some supporters of the ex-president urged him to join the presidential race.

Reacting to the development, Sani on his Twitter page, a Senator in the 8th Assembly, advised the former president not to deceive himself or be deceived by his supporters to join the race.

See the tweet below: