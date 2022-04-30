2023: Smooth Conduct Of Ad Hoc Ward Congress Commendable – Gov. Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has applauded the peaceful and equitable conduct of congresses for the three-per-Ward ad-hoc delegates election across the State.

He stated this while speaking at the QIC Group School, Awa Iman, in Onna, where he joined other members of the PDP in Awa Ward 1 for the exercise.

The Governor commended the impressive turnout of party faithful and the brotherhood exhibited in the exercise.

He congratulated the trio who emerged winners at the Awa Ward 1 congress in Onna and other wards actress the State and expressed hope that the delegates will represent their constituencies well in the upcoming party primaries.