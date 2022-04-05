2023: Tambuwal, Peter Obi To Meet PDP NASS Caucus Today

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, and Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, are expected to meet with the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the national assembly today.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house, read Tambuwal and Obi’s letter of request for a meeting with the PDP legislators during the plenary session on Tuesday.

The letter was signed by Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the house of representatives.

The meeting is fixed for April 5, 2022 (today) and it will be held at Wuse 2 in Abuja at 9 pm.

After reading the letter, Gbajabiamila asked the minority leader if Tambuwal and Obi are “pairing up” to run for presidency.

Responding, Elumelu said: “It is politics without bitterness just like your consensus at Eagle Square.”