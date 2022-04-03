2023: Think Well Before You Resign, Shehu Sani Advises Political Appointees

Shehu Sani, a former federal senator, encouraged political appointees and those preparing to quit in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 and run for elective office to think again before handing over their resignation letters on Sunday.

Ministers, commissioners, and assistants to governors, among other political appointees, are affected by section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at any political party’s convention or congress for the purpose of nominating candidates for any election,” the provision reads.

Some governors had issued circulars calling on their appointments with political ambitions to retire before March 30 in compliance with the clause.

But reacting to the recent provision of the Electoral Act in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate warned appointees seeking political offices to rethink their position.

He tweeted, “Before you resign from your appointment or position to jump into the murky, treacherous & shark-infested waters of politics & contest elections, think twice & look left, right & deeper. And know that you are leaving what you have for what you are not sure at where you don’t know.”