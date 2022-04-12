2023: Why Nigeria Needs Leaders Who Understand Economics –Utomi

Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, Prof. Patrick Utomi, has stated that Nigeria needs leaders who understand economics and how economies work to double output in production.

Utomi made said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos State.

He said that unemployment and poverty, among others, need leaders who have an understanding of economics to tackle.

“We live in the age of knowledge capital and knowledge is more valuable than any mineral resources.

The struggle over these resources is distracting Nigeria from focusing on what matters with production.

“No country has become wealthy from revenues, countries become wealthy from production,” the professor said

He stated that Nigeria needs leaders with a clear strategy on how to get the country to begin to produce, suggesting that this could be done by focusing development on the endowment available.