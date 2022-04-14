2023: Wike Decries Insecurity, Seeks Party’s Support For Presidency

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, lamented the country’s high level of insecurity as he sought votes from delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the party’s presidential primary in May.

He was speaking to stakeholders and party members at the Transcorp Hotel in Calabar on Wednesday, stating his intention to run for president in 2023.

Former governors Liyel Imoke, Donald Duke, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Senators Gershom Bassey and Sandy Onor, House of Representatives members, and gubernatorial candidates, among others, were there as Wike made the announcement.

Also Read: 2023: PDP Concensus Build-Up Is Working, Says Saraki

He said, “There is insecurity everywhere. You cannot fight insecurity without spending on intelligence. We are not spending money on intelligence. That is what is lacking. It is not about amassing weapons. Without the protection of lives and property, there is no governance.”

He described the Anchor Borrowers programme as a fraud, with nothing to show, adding that “This government is expert in diverting money. Give it to them. Nobody is saying anything. I will say.”

Earlier, he said, “I want to make myself available to the people of Cross River State that I will run for the presidency of Nigeria. I am not running to negotiate for anything. I am running to become president of Nigeria. I am not collecting any other form. I will collect the presidential form and win. Delegates, don’t waste your votes. Give me your mandate. Give me the ticket and the election is over.”