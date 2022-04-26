2023: With My Track Record, I’ll Excel As Nigeria’s President – Gov Emmanuel

Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, says Nigeria is challenged in all areas and has to be rescued, and that based on his track record, he is the ideal man to do it.

He stated this at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar on Tuesday when he visited Cross River State to declare his interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Udom was accompanied by Gabriel Suswam, the head of his campaign council and a former governor of Benue state, as well as PDP stalwarts.

He said, “Today, we are challenged. Today we must rescue Nigeria. God’s gift to man is man. God has given someone to rescue Nigeria. That man is Udom Emmanuel.

“I have come to partner with God to rescue Nigeria. Nigeria must be rescued and restored. We are coming with a belief and not just a message.”

According to him, “Nigeria needs a president that can rise and challenge the status quo. I have succeeded in the private sector. I have succeeded in the public sector. Give me Nigeria and I will excel.”