Wizkid To Headline Rolling Loud Toronto 2022, Allegedly Receives N600 Million To Perform

The Rolling Loud Festival has announced popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid as a headliner performer.

The music festival which extends to Miami, New York and Southern California announced its Toronto instalment with other artists like Future, Dave, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Trippie Redd and many more.

International superstar, Wizkid allegedly received a million dollars to headline the show. Buj who disclosed the news on Snapchat wrote:

“Rolling Loud gave Wizzy $1M Omo”.

The festival, making a first time entry to Canada will take place from 9th to the 11th of September and will run for three days.

Dave will headline the opening night on September 9th, Future will follow up with his performance on Saturday, September 10th while WizKid closes out the three-day festival on September 11th.

The festival organisers posted a tweet on Tuesday which reads:

“This is our first year in Canada and we’re hyped! Rolling Loud Toronto is the beginning of something beautiful for the city.”