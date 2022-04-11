Abductors Of Abuja-Kaduna Passengers Not Just Bandits – Shehu Sani Reveals

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, claims that the savage armed men who kidnapped passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train were ‘jihadist’ terrorists.

Recall that on March 27, terrorists ambushed the train on its approach to Kaduna State, killing a number of passengers, injuring dozens, and kidnapping over a hundred.

In a recent video, the bandits demanded that the Federal Government respond quickly or the abductees would be killed, claiming that they are not after money.

The video, however, reveals that the criminal elements are not just bandits, according to the Kaduna State governorship hopeful in the upcoming general elections in 2023.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, the former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central, at the 8th assembly, called on relevant authorities to ensure that those abducted are freed.

The tweet reads, “The video footage of the Train terrorists & their hostages making demands to the Government confirmed the fact that the cruel abductors were not just bandits but ‘Jihadist’ terrorists.

“Authorities must walk the tight rope of freeing the hostages without bowing to terrorists”.