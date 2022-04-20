Actor Bob-Manuel Appointed As Special Adviser To Anambra Gov Soludo

Nollywood veteran Bob-Manuel Udokwu has been appointed by the new governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, as his Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism.

The appointment of Bob-Manuel, a native of Nkwelle-Ogidi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State, was announced on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Paul Nwosu.

Bob-Manuel, in 2014, received the Lifetime Achievement award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards for his contributions to the growth and development of Nollywood.

The renowned Gulder Ultimate Search host had also previously served his state as Senior Special Assistant on Creative Media during the administration of Peter Obi, and as an aide to the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano.