Actor Chris Attoh Speaks On Claim Of Being Involved In His Late Wife’s Murder

Years after the death of his second wife, Bettie Jennifer, popular Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has reacted to claims of him being involved in her murder.

Speaking during an interview with Ghanaian media personality, Zion Felix, Attoh said he was never considered a suspect in the case involving the death of his wife.

The actor also stated that he had nothing to do with the murder of his wife although a tweet he had made at the time was suspicious.

He said;

“The tweet was about being truthful in relationships. And I am a firm believer in this. Whatever you choose to call it, it’s a coincidence. But I’ll take this opportunity to state unequivocally that I was never a suspect in Bettie’s death. Never will I be.

“Bettie was one of my favourite people. And, while it’s natural for law authorities to speak with loved ones and close relatives in such circumstances, you should avoid being labelled as a suspect. If I did anything, I’m not going to be here. Let me state unequivocally that I have never been a suspect in that case.”

On why it took him long to speak on the issue, Chris Attoh attributed it to his quiet and reserved demeanour.

He said;

“To tell you the truth, I’m a very private person.

“And if I didn’t do what I did, I’d be the most silent person in the room. Because I enjoy observing people and have nothing to prove to them. Who am I supposed to answer to, after all? And I’ve learned from my prior sins of oversharing that those who love me are affected.”

Chris Attoh also praised late Bettie Jennifer, adding that he decided to protect her memory by keeping some information to himself.

He added;

