Actress Adesua Etomi Drags Jemima Osunde Over Tweet About People In Love

Actress cum physiotherapist, Jemima Osunde shared on Twitter how advising such people is a complete waste of time and effort as they will not yield.

She tweeted: “Advising someone in love is a bloody waste of time and effort. Just mind your business..”

Adesua Etomi whom Osunde shares a really close relationship did not let the tweet pass without a not-so-subtle shade at its author. She revealed that based on past experiences, the younger woman just dragged herself with her tweet.