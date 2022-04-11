Actress Ebube Nwagbo Pens Romantic Birthday Message To Alex Ekubo

Top actor, Alex Ekubo celebrated his birthday yesterday, and seasoned Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo penned a romantic birthday message to celebrate him.

Alex Ekubo who is also known by his chieftaincy title name, Chief Ikuku marked his birthday on Sunday, April 10 and lots of his colleagues via their social media platforms celebrated him.

However, that of Ebube Nwagbo couldn’t go unnoticed as she expressed how she feels about the celebrant.

The actress shared a lovely photo of Alex Ekubo and wrote:

“Happy Birthday To My BOO ❤. My Fave Person And Cutest Chief I Know.. You Share Your Contagious Love And Genuine Happiness EveryWhere You Go.. EveryOne Needs A Dose Of You In Their Lives. U Are Undeniably Different,Uniquely Smart And Funny.

“Ikenna..I Know You Gat Me And I Gat You Too For Life..I Loved You Then(before someone became a Chief and a coconut head),Still Love You Now And Will Always Do…Cos You Will Always Be My BOO ❤️🙏🏽💯Wishing you a fulfilling birthday today filled with love and happiness ❤️🎂🎂@alexxekubo #ChiefIkuku#TheBreeze#