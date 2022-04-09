Actress, Iyabo Ojo Speaks On Her New Boyfriend, Why She Wont Show Him To Social Media

Actress, Iyabo Ojo has publicly revealed that she has a new man in her life but won’t be revealing him for fear of him being dragged on social media.

Considering the rate at which celebrities who have taken their relationship online have crashed, its comes as no surprise that the actress doesn’t feel safe taking hers online too.

The divorced mum of two has however disclosed that she has a man in her life but will not make their relationship public because of obvious reasons; social media drama.

During an interview with Real Housewives Of Lagos .

“I have someone in my life, we have been together for a while. But he is a private person. He doesn’t like the social media life. He doesn’t like to be out there. He likes to be on his Corner because he feels like I am always been attacked online. So, he doesn’t want the social media people, my fans, my haters to drag him into it.

“I don’t think I am ready to celebrate anybody until maybe I am getting married again. But I don’t think that is even going to be possible. I don’t talk about my love life but yes I do have someone. Fine girl like me must get bobo now.”