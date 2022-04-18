Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates As Rick Ross Followed And Commented On Her Instagram Post

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is over the moon after American rapper Rick Ross followed her on Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social media platform.

Nkechi Blessing couldn’t control her excitement on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The chubby thespian took a screenshot of the notification of Rick Ross’ follow on her Instagram account and shared it with her over 2.3 million followers on the platform.

She also disclosed the rapper commented on one of her posts on Instagram. “Mama your child don BLOW😩😩😩 somebody pls hold me before I explode😳😳 @richforever is following me😳😳 OLUWA oooo he even comment on my picture 😳 Blood of Jesus 💃💃💃,” she wrote.

Recall that Rick Ross was in Nigeria to thrill at a headlined concert in Lagos in commemoration of the Easter festivities on April 15, 2022.