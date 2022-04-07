Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Marriage Crashes Over Alleged Lesbianism

The actress’ now ex-husband confirmed their split in a live video coverage he made on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, April 6, 2022.

The actress’ now ex-husband confirmed their split in a live video coverage he made on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, April 6, 2022.

Falegan stated loud and clear in the video that he is no more married, and warned everyone to desist from calling him a husband to anybody, referring to Nkechi Blessing as the ‘anybody’.

Falegan stated loud and clear in the video that he is no more married, and warned everyone to desist from calling him a husband to anybody, referring to Nkechi Blessing as the ‘anybody’.

The movie star, while beating her chest in rage, affirmed that she is a lesbian and is proud of it.

The movie star, while beating her chest in rage, affirmed that she is a lesbian and is proud of it.