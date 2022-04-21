Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Idahosa

Popular Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The thespian took to her official Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her and her husband as the celebrate a decade of being together as one.

The scandal-free couple who keep to themselves, ensuring they live private, beautiful lives to ensure a drama free union could be seen in their lovely anniversary photos all smiles and dazzling.

Sharing their lovely photos, she wrote:

“10 years on, and our fire continues to burn! #OurWeddingAnniversary.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to comment section to congratulate the couple on having been together for long and prayed for their continued love together.