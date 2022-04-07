Actress Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Ada Karl’s Post, Tackling Her Over 15-Year ‘N80k Debt’

Nigerian actress, Ada Karl, has called out colleague, Tonto Dikeh over an alleged unpaid debt from 15 years ago.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Karl said Dikeh bought shoes, clothes and gold worth N80,000 and promised to pay later but failed to do so several years later.

The TV host also said she would be collecting eight million naira instead, adding that the amount has appreciated in value over the years.

Karl further accused Dikeh of being ungrateful. She claimed she brought the actress into Nollywood and “sponsored you with my last sweat till you had your breakthrough and vanished from my life”. Responding via her Instagram story, Dikeh admitted that Karl supported her in the past but denied owing her.

The film star said Karl should stop being "bitter" and send her account details if she truly wants to be compensated.

