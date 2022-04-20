AEDC Disconnects Gov’t Offices In Niger Over N1.9bn Debt

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has begun the disconnection of government’s offices in Niger State over a debt amounting to N1.9 billion.

The offices so far disconnected were the state’s House of Assembly, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, and water board among others.

It was gathered that as workers resumed from the Easter Public Holiday revealed that the House of Assembly and Office of the Secretary to the State Government were powered by generators.

A memo issued on Friday by the AEDC regional manager in Minna said the debt spanned over eight years, and vowed not to reconnect the offices until they were cleared.

The statement noted that the immediate past administration left 343m debt, adding that from June 2015 to date, govt accrued a total debt of N1.9 billion.

It stated that efforts made to recover the debt had been frustrated.